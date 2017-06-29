Remote clifftop lighthouse up for sale in Scottish Highlands

A 19th century Highland lighthouse offers the ultimate escape from city life.

For prospective home buyers searching for the perfect retreat the Stoer Lighthouse in Sutherland could prove to be ideal.

Stoer Lighthouse in Sutherland. Picture: Bell Ingram

Dating back to the 1870s, the lighthouse was designed by the father of Robert Louis Stevenson and is situated in one of the furthest peninsulas of Assynt, with the nearest neighbour in a small scattering of crofts a mile away.

Stoer Lighthouse – which was automated in 1978 – comprises two two-bedroomed apartments and an external bothy all within the walled grounds.

Stoer Lighthouse in Sutherland. Picture: Bell Ingram

The two apartments were renovated in 2015 and 2016. They previously had no electricity but now they offer the opportunity to continue the holiday letting business or to convert into a larger home.

Each apartment has fantastic views to the south and west and on a clear day it is possible to see Harris and Lewis, North and South Uist, and south to the Torridons and Skye.

The property is on the market for offers over £371,500.

Alternatively, each apartment can be bought separately. The ground-floor flat is available for offers over £175,000, the first-floor flat for offers over £170,000 and the external bothy for offers over £22,500.

Stoer Lighthouse in Sutherland. Picture: Bell Ingram

Joanne Stennett, of Bell Ingram’s Inverness office, says: “The property is ideal for those looking for a superb family home as an ultimate get away or a really brilliant holiday home.”