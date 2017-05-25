Manchester attacks: Online fundraiser for Eilidh MacLeod launched

An online fundraising campaign for two victims of the Manchester terror attacks from Barra is set to surpass its target within hours of going live.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, was killed and her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, was seriously injured after attending a concert on Monday night.

The girls had travelled to Manchester from the small Scottish island to attend a show by US singer Ariana Grande.

Eilidh, a pupil at Castlebay Community School, was one of 21 people killed when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb moments after the concert had finished at the Manchester Arena.

A JustGiving page launched late on Thursday has already won pledges of more than £23,000 from over 1000 individual donors and is on course to reach its target of £30,000.

Alan Anderson, who set-up the fundraiser, said: “We are trying to raise some money towards the costs associated with the families of Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre. Two young girls who left the island of Barra to go to a concert and were caught up in the terrible events in Manchester.”

Another fundraiser for the families of Eilidh and Laura raised £20,280 and has since stopped accepting donations.

