How to protect your SME from a cyber-attack

From the NHS, to the American election – compromised cyber security has loomed large in 2017. But with strict new protection laws on the horizon, how can small businesses keep things compliant, yet still efficient?

Cyber-attacks have been prominent in the headlines this year – from prominent businesses, reaching all the way up to the highest echelons of international government. As such, there’s an intense media spotlight on business IT – a light that promises to only become harsher in 2018.

Strict new protection laws are on the horizon, so it is crucial to ensure your business IT is compliant.

Stringent and far-reaching new data protection laws are on the horizon. And while it may be easy to rejoice in the protections these offer at a higher level, with an ever-increasing emphasis on cyber-security, how can any small business apply the resources needed to make their core business fly?

“The answer is, with a strategic IT partnership,” said Kevin Mitchell, Service Director at VectorCloud - a Scottish IT support company specialising in data security and backup. “It is a difficult time to run a small business and find your way through the IT maze without a guide.”

VectorCloud have 20 years of experience supporting local businesses in central Scotland – and while they are firmly of the opinion that there is no one-size-fits-all IT solution for small businesses, there are certainly tools that are becoming increasingly difficult to live without.

“The first is a managed backup system,” said Kevin. “VectorCloud provides solutions from industry leader Datto – a specialist backup provider which works through accredited partners. The recommendation could not be better timed either; experts suggest the cyber attack that brought the entire NHS to a halt earlier this year would have been remedied in a fraction of the time had an adequate backup system been in place.

“It’s not just security that VectorCloud is called upon to deliver, though. With increasing pressure on finances, reducing IT running costs is a high priority for small businesses – and outsourcing is an ideal answer.

“Microsoft Hosted Exchange is becoming another must for any size company,” said Kevin. “Email is essential for every business, Microsoft Hosted Exchange guarantees a 99.9 per cent uptime, so you can count on your email always being up and running.”

Although the appeal of an IT partnership is clear, especially when compared to the cost of keeping such a skillset in-house, Mitchell warns of rushing into a partnership. He said: “It’s important to find a company who fits with your organisation’s way of working.”

VectorCloud is currently offering a FREE three-month trial for all businesses in Glasgow and Edinburgh to showcase their network, backup and security capabilities. If IT is becoming a headache for your business, a relationship with a company like VectorCloud might be the ideal painkiller.

For more information call 01698 430111, email info@vectorcloud.co.uk or visit the website www.vectorcloud.co.uk

