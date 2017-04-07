CodeClan set to train 250 software gurus in 2017

CodeClan, the digital skills academy, said it expects to train more than 250 software developers in 2017 as it cheered a double milestone yesterday.

The venture, which is structured as a social enterprise with support from the Scottish Government, industry body Scotland IS and Skills Development Scotland, said it had placed its 100th student in a digital role alongside the 100th company to join the “CodeClan family”.

It comes after a recent survey revealed that 73 per cent of businesses will turn to Scotland to hire digital talent this year, an increase of 15 per cent on last year’s figure.

CodeClan chief executive Harvey Wheaton said: “It is fantastic to see the confidence of Scotland’s employers return and we are proud to be playing a part in that transformation.

“These findings are a clear endorsement of our work as we offer industry exactly what it is looking for – good quality, job-ready developers trained here in Scotland.”