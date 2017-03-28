Linda Urquhart to retire as chair of Morton Fraser

Morton Fraser today said that its chair, Linda Urquhart, is to retire after more than three decades with the law firm.

Urquhart, who took the helm in 2011 having previously been managing partner, will be succeeded by Maggie Moodie, who leads the firm’s public sector practice.

“The legal profession has changed significantly since I became a commercial property lawyer in the 1980s,” said Urquhart, who chairs Investors in People Scotland and sits on the boards of Edinburgh Airport and Adam & Company, the private bank owned by Royal Bank of Scotland.

She added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as partner, CEO and chair of Morton Fraser and am confident in its continued success. Morton Fraser is a great place to work, whatever your gender.”

In 1999, Urquhart became the first female managing partner of a major law firm in Scotland and went on to become the first female chair of business organisation CBI Scotland in 2009. She received an OBE for services to business in Scotland in 2012.

Morton Fraser chief executive Chris Harte said: “Linda has been breaking glass ceilings throughout her professional career and we are immensely proud of her achievements.

“In Maggie Moodie we could not have hoped for a more accomplished successor. Maggie is herself a keen advocate of gender parity in the workplace and has grown our public sector team into a market-leading position. We look forward to working with her as chair in the coming years.”

Morton Fraser has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, employing more than 270 people. Its clients include Diageo, the Ministry of Defence, Tesco and Transport Scotland.

