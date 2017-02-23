Barclays profits almost treble as overhaul nears end

Barclays boss Jes Staley said the bank is “just months away” from completing an overhaul as he unveiled a surge in annual profits.

The lender said bottom-line group profits nearly trebled to £3.23 billion, up from £1.15bn a year earlier, while it posted a 4 per cent rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £6.4bn for its core business – Barclays UK and Barclays International.

Staley, who has been selling down and offloading unwanted businesses to focus on its UK and US operations, said the group had “accomplished a lot in a year”.

He added: “We are now just months away from completing the restructuring of Barclays, and I am more optimistic than ever for our prospects in 2017, and beyond.”

