Tour guide Steven with one of the swish new buses. Picture: contributed.

“Investing in this new fleet marks a new chapter for us.”

A tour business offering “alternative” bus tours of the Highlands is scaling its fleet back up post covid, creating 20-plus jobs, thanks to a seven-figure funding boost.

Highland Experience Tours, which is headquartered on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, has secured £2 million from Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) unit Lombard that says it is the UK’s largest provider of asset finance and has funded other key projects north of the Border.

The tour firm, which was founded nearly two decades ago, states that it focuses on exploring less travelled routes, “meaning customers can enjoy an authentic travel experience and avoid notoriously crowded spots”. It also says it has been awarded a Gold Green Tourism Business Award in recognition of its work to protect the environment, including prioritising local suppliers wherever possible.

It has grown its fleet to nearly 30 luxury minibuses and small to full-size coaches, and says Lombard’s support will allow it to buy five more Grand Toro coaches, saying this will create more than 20 jobs and boost the rural economies in which it operates. The expansion marks a turnaround in fortunes for the tourism business after it faced “unprecedented” challenges during the pandemic and was forced to downsize its previous fleet in 2020.

Highland Experience Tours MD Michael Bremmer said covid forced the business to “essentially halt our services with no real idea of when we’d be able to begin again – this obviously took its toll, but we remained determined to come back stronger than ever and have been able to grow the business to beyond even pre-pandemic levels”. He also stated: “Investing in this new fleet marks a new chapter for us, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support of [RBS] and Lombard in helping us reach this milestone.”

Steven Gillies, senior relationship manager at RBS that facilitated the deal with Lombard, added: “Having worked with Highland Experience Tours since 2019, it’s been a privilege to watch the team recover from the pandemic and continue to grow their services and offering.”