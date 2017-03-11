Mentor Morrison is sole Scot at Women20 conference in Berlin

A Stirling-based business-owner is to be the only Scottish delegate –and one of only eight from Britain – at a global conference of senior female professionals headlined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Ann-Maree Morrison started Labels4Kids from her kitchen in 2004, and the award-winning e-commerce business’s product range includes name labels, school packs and personalised gifts for children.

She has also recently launched a new marque, Labels4Brands, supplying personalised labels and products for multiple markets around the world, including care homes.

Morrison, who also works as a mentor, will attend the 2017 Women20 event, part of the G20 summit of leading industrial nations being held in Berlin next month, and aimed at highlighting women’s economic empowerment, featuring top female leaders, entrepreneurs and scientists from each of the G20 countries.

Australian-born Morrison, who is chairwoman of the British Association of Women Entrepreneurs in Scotland, said she is “delighted” to be representing the UK at what she says is “a great forum to meet and exchange expertise with like-minded women in different areas of business, as well as leaders of NGOs and scientists”.