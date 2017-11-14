Three of world’s top 10 caught out by 4am fire alarm

Jack Sock has told how three of the world’s finest tennis players were left standing outside a London hotel at 4am after a fire alarm went off on Tuesday morning.

Sock, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem – the world numbers nine, one and four respectively – were all made to exit the building in the middle of a week when they are competing at the end-of-season ATP Finals.

Spain's Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the ATP World Tour Finals. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal had withdrawn due to a knee injury late on Monday night and Thiem’s next match is not until Wednesday, but America’s Sock had to overcome the disruption before beating Marin Cilic later in the afternoon.

“It was probably one of the most annoying noises I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” Sock said.

“At first I didn’t know if it was a test or whatever. Then I realised it was 4am so I hoped it wasn’t just a test from the hotel.

“I went outside, saw Rafa, saw Dominic, everyone was all bundled up, freezing cold, just wanting to get back inside.

“Everyone obviously put on clothes – it was pretty cold outside – some more than others.

“I probably waited in the room for five to seven minutes, then was probably outside for another five to seven. The whole thing was probably 15 minutes of freezing, miserableness.”

Sock showed little sign of fatigue against Cilic and, as well as claiming his own debut victory at London’s O2 Arena, he became the first American to triumph at the ATP Finals since Andy Roddick in 2007.

Cilic had thrown away a break in the decider to lose against Alexander Zverev on Sunday and he managed the same again as Sock fought back to win 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4).

The 25-year-old may still have to beat Zverev in his final group match to qualify.

Cilic will play his last round-robin match against Roger Federer, to whom he lost in the Wimbledon final earlier this year. The Croatian, who led Sock 3-0 in the decider, stands on the brink of elimination.

“It is frustrating, absolutely, at the beginning of the third set I played well,” Cilic said.

“It’s definitely disappointing in both matches in that third set after being in a good position and putting myself in a good position. But unfortunately I didn’t close it.”

The absence of Nadal, meanwhile, is a shame not only for his brilliant season, that has included two more grand slam triumphs, but also this tournament.

The focus for the Spaniard will now be to regain fitness for the Australian Open in January and he hopes his experience of knee injuries might smooth the recovery.

“I know what I have to do,” Nadal said. “The good thing is it is nothing new. Everybody on my team, we have the right experience on this thing. We hope to manage it well, to have the right rest, the right work, and try to be ready for the beginning of the next season.”

He added he knew he was going to withdraw even during the match against David Goffin which he lost on Monday night. “I knew during the match, (it) is not a decision I take five minutes ago,” Nadal said. “Even winning, even losing, I was going to pull out because I was not enjoying on court at all.”