Murrayfield rose to acclaim Doddie Weir as the former international delivered the match ball ahead of Scotland’s match with New Zealand.

Weir, accompanied by his three sons Angus, Hamish and Ben, received a rousing ovation from the sold-out crowd.

The popular ex-lock forward, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last December, shook hands with captains John Barclay and Kieran Read before presenting the ball to match referee Matthew Carley of England.

Weir, 47, acknowledged the crowd and was clearly touched by the reception as he walked off the pitch.

Earlier this month a charitable foundation known as “My Names’5 Doddie Foundation” was launched to raise funds both to investigate the causes and potential cures for MND and make grants to individuals suffering from MND to enable them to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

The degenerative condition is currently incurable.

Donations can be made to the foundation by texting MNDD05£1 to 70070 or visiting http://www.myname5doddie.co.uk

