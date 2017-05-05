Gregor Townsend tells Edinburgh and Glasgow: must do better

As Gregor Townsend prepares to take over as Scotland head coach, he has issued a “must do better” demand to both pro teams ahead of this evening’s season-ending Glasgow v Edinburgh inter-city clash.

The game at Scotstoun will mark an unusually early finale for the Warriors, who have become accustomed to being in the post-season play-offs and battling for silverware with a bit more value than the 1872 Cup, which they are on course to regain after a two-year absence as they lead 25-12 from the first game on Boxing Day.

A breakthrough to the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup softened the blow for Glasgow in Townsend’s last season in a five-year spell which saw him oversee a historic Guinness Pro12 title in 2015. For Edinburgh it has been another miserable season, with a second straight ninth-place finish beckoning.

“For Glasgow as well as Edinburgh, next year’s got to be a better year,” said Townsend, who will name his Scotland squad for the summer tour on Monday.

“It is important that both teams perform well, we have more chance of success if they are. It would make it more of a balance in terms of selection for squads and tours if there were players from both teams being involved.”