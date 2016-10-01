Glasgow Hawks 78 - 13 Hawick: Hawks in demolition mode

Luckily for an eager but out-played Hawick, Hawks’ George Horne left his kicking boots at home.

Hawks scored 14 tries, some of them absolutely top-drawer, but, the normally-reliable Horne missed ten conversions, although to be fair, some of these were very difficult.

Kerr Gossman led the scoring with four tries, two in each half. There were hat-tricks for Horne and Junior Bulumakau, with skipper Tommy Spinks, hooker-turned-flanker for the day Grant Stewart, the excellent Bobby Beattie and replacement hooker Paul Cairncross scoring the others.

The tries were split six-eight over the two halves, while Hawick’s points came from two first-half Neil Renwick penalties and a second-half try from skipper Bruce McNeill, converted by Renwick.

Some of Hawks’ attacking play was very akin to the Glasgow Warriors’ pattern, but, what particularly pleased home coach Fin Gillies was the quality of the Hawks’ defence, which never allowed the visitors to get a toe-hold in the game.

Sean Lamont enjoyed his run out at full-back for the Hawks, but for the watching Stuart Hogg, this was a hard one as he saw his beloved Greens well beaten.