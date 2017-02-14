Junior squash star Alasdair Prott wins Scottish National title

When Culloden Academy’s Alasdair Prott won the Under-17 event at the Scottish Junior Open in Edinburgh last month he said his next goal was to win the Scottish National Junior title.

It was mission accomplished for the in-form Inverness 15-year-old in Aberdeen.

Alasdair, who wants to become a professional player, was in outstanding form from the very beginning of the tournament, cruising through four matches without dropping a game.

Reflecting on his performance after the final, Alasdair said: “I am obviously very pleased. I went in with a gameplan and thought I stuck to it pretty well.

“It is great to have won. Scottish National titles are right up there with the most important ones you can win.”