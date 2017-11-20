Tommy Fleetwood a worthy European No 1

Watching my two favourite English golfers battle it out over the weekend to be Europe’s No 1 this season was exciting but also difficult.

I’ve long been a big Justin Rose fan and, for me, he is the man who can inspire his European team-mates to get back to winning ways in the Ryder Cup in France next September.

If he’d been able to end the season with three wins in a row, then Rose would definitely have deserved to win the Race to Dubai, but I’m glad that accolade went instead to Tommy Fleetwood. The Southport man played some brilliant golf this year and, like Rose, Fleetwood is a superb ambassador for his sport.

He may be Europe’s new No 1 but he won’t change from the guy who, having won twice in Scotland in his career, still makes a point of saying “hello” to humble scribes.

Sadly, there’s the odd one in the game who forgets his roots, but not Tommy.