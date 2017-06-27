Scottish Golf performance role for Stephen Gallacher

It has long been claimed that Scotland has not involved its top professionals enough in the development of talented young amateurs, but that criticism has now been addressed.

With Catriona Matthew already on board, Scottish Golf’s performance team has Stephen Gallacher as its newest member and a very suitable one, too, given the success he enjoyed in the amateur game before becoming a three-time European Tour winner and, of course, a Ryder Cup player.

The Bathgate man also has his finger on the pulse at grass-roots level through his foundation, which has gone from strength to strength in the Lothians and Borders since its launch five years ago.

“I look forward to helping Scottish Golf in this performance role, fitting in alongside my full-time golf commitments. Having met the new CEO of Scottish Golf, Blane Dodds, I’m keen to work together to help develop golf in Scotland,” said Gallacher.

“I’m a passionate supporter of the game at all levels in Scotland and take great interest in the development of players from a young age to the leading amateur level. If you get used to winning regularly as an amateur, you’ll have a better chance of making it as professional, and hopefully I can provide advice, help and assistance to support players.”

In addition to Matthew, Gallacher joins Stirling University golf coach Dean Robertson in what is effectively a mentoring role, something Andrew Coltart did on the men’s side before he moved south due to work commitments with Sky Sports “Stephen will bring valuable knowledge and experience to our programmes,” said a delighted Dodds.

Jamie Stewart and Ryan Lumsden were the winners, with Chris Maclean probably the main loser, as the Scotland side chasing a hat-trick of European team titles in Austria next month was announced.

There seemed little doubt that four of the places in the six-man side would be going to Robert MacIntyre (Glencruitten), Connor Syme (Drumoig), Craig Howie (Peebles) and Liam Johnson (Dumfries & County) based on either world rankings or performances this season.

However, the selections of both Old Ranfurly teenager Stewart and Lumsden, a Royal Wimbledon member, probably seemed unlikely as recently as a month ago, when the likes of Craig Ross, Sandy Scott, Rory Franssen and Maclean seemed more probable candidates.

Stewart has had an eye-catching run, including finishing joint second in the Brabazon Trophy and seventh in the Lytham Trophy, to thank for his berth while Lumsden left it late to force his way into the team, though, in fairness, he produced some good performances on the US college circuit for Northwestern before making it to the last 16 in the Amateur Championship a week ago.

MacIntyre, Howie and Syme are all survivors from last year’s winning team in France, with the latter having also helped claim the title in Sweden in 2015. Now he’s trying to help the Scots become the first team since England more than 40 years ago to win the event three times on the trot.

“We have a strong team and I’m excited for our chances,” said national coach Ian Rae of an event being held at the Diamond Golf Resort in Austria from 11-15 July. “There have been some great performances this season and hopefully we can combine again to retain the title and achieve history.”

In the paid ranks, three players – Ross Munro

(Duddingston), Mark O’Donnell (Linlithgow) and Marc Owenson (Gullane) – share the lead on three-under 68 after the opening round of the Scottish Young Pros Championship at West Lothian.