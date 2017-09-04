Scotland v Malta: The last six meetings

Scotland take on Malta in their 2018 World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park tonight - here’s a look at the six previous meetings between the two countries.

Malta 1 Scotland 1 Challenge match, March 22, 1988

Kevin Gallacher comes in for some tough treatment during the clash with Malta in 1997.

Andy Roxburgh was boss in 1988 when Scotland travelled to Malta for their first meeting..

In a challenge which saw Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson make his international debut, Everton’s Graeme Sharp put Scotland ahead in the 21st minute with what turned out to be his only goal for in 12 appearance for his country.

However, Carmel Busuttil levelled early in the second half and it is the only time to date that Scotland have failed to beat Malta.

Malta 1 Scotland 2 Challenge match, May 28, 1990

Two years later Scotland travelled to Malta again for a challenge match as they prepared for that summer’s World Cup finals in Italy.

A double from striker Alan McInally, then playing for German giants Bayern Munich, helped the Scots to a 2-1 win. He opened the scoring after just five minutes before Michael Degiorgio’s counter cancelled it out. However, with seven minutes remaining McInally knocked in the winner.

Scotland 3 Malta 0 World Cup qualifier, February 17, 1993

There were World Cup qualifying points at stake when Scotland met Malta at Ibrox in 1993, while Hampden Park was being refurbished.

In familiar surroundings Rangers striker Ally McCoist scored twice, the first coming from a Pat Nevin cross, the second after the break with a tap-in after Eoin Jess had done the spadework. Nevin scrambled in a third for a comfortable win.

Malta 0 Scotland 2 World Cup qualifier, November 17, 1993

Craig Brown’s first official game in charge of Scotland after being number two to Roxburgh, who had left in September 1993 after failing to reach the 1994 World Cup finals in the USA, was the return qualifier in Malta.

Brown got off to a winning start in a rather low-key game. Dundee United’s Billy McKinlay drove in the opener with a glorious 25-yards drive in the 15th minute and after the break Blackburn Rovers’ defender Colin Hendry headed in a Gary McAllister free-kick.

Malta 2 Scotland 3 Challenge match, June 1, 1997

Malta hosted Scotland in another friendly four years later with the visitors, including debutant David Hopkin, emerging victors with a 3-2 scoreline.

Christian Dailly gave Scotland the lead in the fourth minute before Hubert Suda levelled 13 minutes later. Darren Jackson made it 2-1 to Scotland one minute before the break only for Stefan Sultana to cancel it out just before the hour mark. However, Jackson struck with an 81st minute winner, with the home side’s Noel Turner sent off a minute later.

Malta 1 Scotland 5 World Cup qualifier, September 4, 2016

Scotland won 5-1 when they travelled to Malta for their opening 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier.

Robert Snodgrass grabbed a hat-trick, with his opener cancelled out with an Alfred Effiong header. Chris Martin’s side-footed finish restored the visitors’ lead and Snodgrass added a penalty as Malta’s Jonathan Caruana was controversially sent off.

Snodgrass tapped in his third after Steven Fletcher had scored with a header, with Malta’s Luke Gambin also sent off late on.