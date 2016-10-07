Ryan Fulton aims to emulate ex-Aberdeen keeper Danny Ward

Liverpool keeper Ryan Fulton is aiming to take the Danny Ward route to the top by following in the footsteps of the former Aberdeen star after making his Scotland Under-21s debut.

The 20-year-old was one of 11 youngsters handed their debuts by new boss Scot Gemmill in Reykjavik as Scotland crashed to a 2-0 defeat by group leaders Iceland.

Liverpool goalkeeper Ryan Fulton made his Scotland U21 debut against Iceland in midweek. Picture: SNS Group

Fulton was superb in horrendous conditions and made several excellent saves despite the gale force winds and torrential rain.

He is highly rated at Anfield, where manager Jurgen Klopp has personally overseen his progress.

The young shot-stopper was sent out on loan to Portsmouth last season where he made his first senior appearance and is at Chesterfield this term, where he won praise from former Rangers and Motherwell boss Stuart McCall for his performance against his Bradford City side last week.

Now Fulton is keen to follow another Liverpool keeper, in Ward, who so impressed in his loan spell at Pittodrie last season and ended up playing for Wales in Euro 2016.

He said: “Liverpool wanted me to go out on loan so I can get the experience and game time. I’ve got another two years at Liverpool.

“I’ve worked with Danny Ward a lot when we were both at the club. He’s obviously gone out on loan at Aberdeen and Huddersfield and done very well for himself. My aim is to follow in Danny’s footsteps.

“When you see how well Danny has done I would love to do the same.

“I made my senior debut last season for Portsmouth. It was a great experience for me and I enjoyed it. It was just nice to go out and play first-team football.

“I’m at Chesterfield now and again it is good to be getting first-team football. The main thing for me is to get some experience. International football is different too, but the more experience I get, the better it is for me.”

And Fulton is desperate to work with Klopp soon and be part of Liverpool’s title charge.

He explained: “I was at Liverpool for the start of pre-season before I went out on loan and I met him last season too before going to Chesterfield.

“I got to know his style and the character that he is. What you see is what you get with him. He’s a good guy. He’s let me go out on loan and he’s obviously got some confidence in me.

“I speak to people back at the club and they report back to him so it’s good.

“International football has been another bonus for me. He’s lifted the club and it’s like he’s given the club a new life. We are doing very well at the moment and we are pushing for the title this season.”