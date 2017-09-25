Ross County sack management team of Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds

Ross County have parted company with manager Jim McIntyre and assistant Billy Dodds.

The club won its first game of the Ladbrokes Premiership season, beating Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park, but have picked up only one point from the following six matches.

Academy director Steven Ferguson will take over first-team duties on a temporary basis.

McIntyre led County to their first ever major trophy when they defeated Hibs 2-1 in the 2016 League Cup final.

Ironically, his final match as Staggies boss came this last weekend, where his side were beaten 1-0 by Hibs at the Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County said in a statement: “We would like to thank Jim and Billy for their dedication and hard work during their time at the club and in particular would like to acknowledge their achievement in guiding the club to winning its first piece of major silverware. We wish them both well for the future.

“The board will now begin the recruitment process and will make no further comment until that process is completed.”

