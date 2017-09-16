Rangers fans raging as hundreds miss Partick Thistle kick-off

Hundreds of Rangers fans were left raging as they missed the kick-off of their team’s 2-2 with Partick Thistle on Friday night.

Some fans had to wait 45 minutes to enter the Jackie Husband stand at the newly-named The Energy Check Stadium at Firhill.

Supporters took to social media to express their displeasure with some posters pointing out that it is not the first time kick-off has been missed at the ground.

Greg Marshall, Rangers’ supporters liason officer, tweeted: “A very frustrating night from a fans perspective - have raised the issue of the queues with the club particularly with Tuesday in mind.”

Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring for the Ibrox side before Thistle hit back in the second half with goals from Blair Spittal and Chris Erkskine. The latter was then sent-off and Graham Dorrans rescued a point for Pedro Caixinha’s men.

