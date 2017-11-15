Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso makes comeback in Berwick win

Fabio Cardoso is nearing a return from injury after playing for the Rangers development side in last night’s testimonial match at Berwick Rangers.

The defender has been absent since breaking his nose in the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell in October, but was one of several first-team players to feature at Shielfield Park in a benefit game for long-serving Berwick player Steven Notman.

There were no returns, though, for captain Lee Wallace or midfielder Graham Dorrans.

Wallace has returned to the training field following his groin injury but Dorrans faces a spell on the sidelines and will seek further advice on his ankle following the injury sustained against Kilmarnock.

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty said: “Fabio trained on Monday and Tuesday and got into the whole session which is good after his nose operation.

“Dozza [Dorrans] is going to see a specialist about his ankle this week and Jordan Rossiter is progressing well.

“Lee Wallace was out on the pitch over the weekend when other people had time off. He is back on the grass this week and doing some high speed stuff and it is really good to see where he is.

“We are being quite patient and quite cautious with him because we don’t want to push it too soon.”

Liam Kelly, Lee Hodson, David Bates, Aaron Nemane, Eduardo Herrera and Dalcio all started against Berwick, as Murty looked to give some of his fringe players a chance to impress.

Rangers won the match 4-0 with goals from Bates, Nemane, Serge Atakayi and Jordan Thompson.