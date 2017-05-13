Pedro Caixinha laments his players’ decision making

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha was left lamenting his side’s decision making as the Ibrox side struggled past out-of-form and ten-man Hearts.

Joe Garner put the home side ahead with a flying header, completing an incisive Rangers passage of play. Despite falling out the game after the goal, Rangers seemed to be on easy-street when Prince Buaben was sent-off for a foul on Josh Windass.

Yet, Rangers still struggled to get any control of the game and passed up opportunities late on to seal the win.

“The way we got on the game,” Caixinha explained to Sky Sports, “very good entrance, very good tempo, very good attacking space occupation and brilliant the way we organise when we build up the first goal.

“After that Hearts got much better on the game by winning the challenges and winning the second balls and pushed us up the park. We could not fight those challenges, we could not have the ball.

“After the sending off things were easier for us but we just had possession with the back four and the two midfielders.

“But we could not move the ball, especially quick to get on the wide areas and we had a couple of transitions where we could kill the game very easy but our option was not for the best.

“It is something we have to understand about trying and working in this direction because, for me, what is really important is to understand the game, what the game needs I order for you to take the best decisions.”