Harry Forrester to leave Rangers for loan spell at AFC Wimbledon

Rangers misfit Harry Forrester is on his way out of Ibrox after agreeing to join AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan, it is understood.

The 26-year-old was told earlier this summer he had no future under Gers boss Pedro Caixinha and was ordered to find a new club.

The former Brentford and Doncaster forward was even made to train with the Light Blues youth team after falling foul of his new manager’s hard-line regime.

But now he is close to ending his stint in the wilderness after striking an agreement with League One outfit Wimbledon that will see him link up with Neal Ardley’s side at Kingsmeadow.

Forrester was signed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton on New Year’s Eve in 2015 but, despite showing glimpses of promise, was unable to carve out a regular slot.

In total, the former Aston Villa trainee made just 20 starts from his 44 appearances, netting eight goals.

He becomes the 12th player to have left Ibrox this summer as Caixinha continues to dismantle the squad he inherited from Warburton.

