Kilmarnock 1 - 0 Livingston: Ex-Ger Chris Burke in comeback

Chris Burke is on the brink of resurrecting his career with Kilmarnock eight months after being struck down with a virus.

The former Rangers and Scotland winger played the full 90 minutes yesterday as a trialist, having also trained with Lee McCulloch’s side for the past two weeks after leaving Ross County.

McCulloch has also snapped up striker Alex Samizadeh from Bolton and is having a look at Brad Spencer, who is the son of former Rangers and Chelsea striker John.

McCulloch said: “Chris is a good player, he lasted 90 minutes and I thought he did well. He has been training with us since the first day of pre-season and obviously we are keen on him.

“He was an international player not that long ago and he did well for Ross County last season so we will give it a bit of time.

“He was our bright spark. His movement was good and he put some good balls into the box.

“We have signed Alex Samizadeh. He has passed his medical. I have a feeling he is going to be a fans’ favourite.”

The only goal was a nightmare for Neil Alexander who suffered the misfortune of scoring an own goal on his first game for Livingston since leaving them for Cardiff City in 2001.

Callum Watters’ left foot shot after 50 minutes hit the crossbar and then the back of Alexander’s head before finishing in the back of the Livingston net.