Richie Foran seeks Inverness CT talks as fans protest

Richie Foran will speak to the Inverness board early next week to see if he will still be in charge for their Championship campaign, while fans protested inside and outside the ground.

Caley Thistle’s seven-year stay in the Ladbrokes Premiership was ended on Saturday despite a 3-2 win over Motherwell, with Hamilton’s 4-0 win over Dundee making their result redundant.

Fans invaded the pitch at full-time to protest against the board and carried on their disgruntlement outside where they surrounded the club’s chairman Kenny Cameron in his car.

For much of the season Foran suffered the brunt of the criticism for Inverness’ dire campaign and stressed he has no indication at this stage of any changes behind the scenes at the club.

Alex Fisher bagged a brace after Greg Tansey had netted the opener for Inverness, with James McFadden and Ryan Bowman adding counters for Motherwell.

Ultimately it mattered little and now Foran must resolve his own future, before the club’s can be decided.

“I’ll speak to the board on Monday or Tuesday. I was a big part of the problem in getting us relegated but I want to be part of the solution,” said Foran.

“The 11 out there - obviously you lose Greg Tansey but I hope to keep the other 10. I’m looking forward to getting rid of a few bad apples, who I should have got rid of in January. That was a mistake. I’ve learned a heck of a lot this season.

“It’s positive for next season. Over the last three or four games I’ve played players I trusted - I probably didn’t do that often enough over the season. Too many let me down.

“There’s a few that haven’t given 100 per cent or cared enough. I’ll be getting rid of those two or three. I stayed loyal to them and thought I could change a few of them. But I’ve learned I should have changed them.

“I take it personally. I love the club and I love the city. It’s given me my best times of my life, my wife and two kids. It was my best decision not to jump ship last time and I want to be part of getting us up next season.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen elsewhere. I’ve got to speak to the board about my own future but I want to be here. I want to build a squad around me that I trust. It’s a big thing having that trust and not gambling on players.”