Inverness boss Richie Foran cranks up the pressure on Accies

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran cranked up the pressure on Hamilton Accies after seeing his side hatch the possibility of a relegation escape plan.

A 2-0 win against Dundee at Dens Park last night means Inverness can swap places with 11th placed Hamilton on Saturday.

But Foran needs to rely on Hamilton failing to beat Dundee while ensuring his side claim all three points at home against Motherwell.

“All the pressure that was on our shoulders goes on to the Hamilton players,” he said after early goals from Billy Mckay and Alex Fisher handed Inverness a precious win at Dens.

The bottom side are now just a point behind Hamilton and can still avoid automatic relegation and secure a play-off tie providing results are in their favour on Saturday.

“It just lifts a lot of the pressure,” added Foran. “We have huge confidence now. I have seen real determination and focus from the players this week. With a bit more of that on Saturday I think we can come out on top again. We will look forward to it, get rested up and then get ready to go.”

Foran has faith Dundee will raise their game on Saturday despite slumping to defeat last night. “I saw a lot of good play from Dundee,” said Foran. “They will be going to Hamilton to be professional and impress their new manager.”