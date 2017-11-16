Joe McKee hearing over ‘Dean Shiels eye taunt’ delayed until December

Have your say

A disciplinary case against Falkirk’s Joe McKee has been adjourned until next month.

McKee faced a Scottish Football Association hearing a week after team-mate Kevin O’Hara was suspended for eight matches for verbally abusing Dunfermline midfielder Dean Shiels.

McKee also faces an excessive misconduct charge for allegedly taunting Shiels over the fact he lost an eye as a youngster, but a decision has been delayed.

An SFA statement read: “The judicial panel disciplinary case for Joseph McKee of Falkirk FC was called today and evidence was taken, but not completed. The case was continued until Tuesday, 5 December 2017 for the remaining evidence in the case to be heard.”

