Rumour Mill: Rangers injury crisis? | Gordon blasts Sutton | Rodgers’ warning over Ralston

Rangers could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Old Firm clash; Craig Gordon hits out at Chris Sutton’s ‘personal’ campaign and Brendan Rodgers urges caution in assessing Anthony Ralston’s impact

Rangers sweat over players’ fitness ahead of Old Firm clash

Rangers could be without up to five players for the clash with Celtic, after Bruno Alves and Declan John were subbed off with injuries during last night’s Betfred Cup win over Partick Thistle.

Alves felt a problem with his calf while left-back John had an issue with his thigh. The duo will be assessed in the coming days, according to manager Pedro Caixinha.

The Gers are already without Jordan Rossiter, Niko Krancjar and Lee Wallace while Alves and John could join them on the sidelines.

Gordon opens up over Sutton’s ‘personal’ campaign

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has accused Chris Sutton of waging a ‘campaign’ of criticism against him.

Sutton has regularly questioned Gordon’s performances, suggesting he should have been replaced by Brendan Rodgers in the summer and claiming that he ‘can’t be trusted’ in big games.

Gordon has hit back at the BT Sport pundit, defending his record since joining in 2014 saying: “It’s his opinion but he focuses a lot on the negatives, rather than anything positive. It’s more of a campaign.” (The Scotsman)

Rodgers’ warning over Ralston

Brendan Rodgers has urged caution in assessing the early impact of Anthony Ralston’s first-team breakthrough. The 18-year-old has started five games for Celtic, including the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ralston, who is under contract at Celtic until 2019, is already on the radar of several English clubs.

But Rodgers has cooled talk of an extended deal for Ralston and is wary of what he describes as the ‘distorted reality’ of young players receiving high financial rewards and elevated status too early in their careers. (The Scotsman)

Caixinha hails McCrorie after Jags display

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has lavished praise on centre-back Ross McCrorie, saying the youngster will be Scotland’s future at centre-back.

The 19-year-old was a second half substitute for Bruno Alves and showed real promise with the most polished centre-back showing on the night from the visitors.

Afterwards, Caixinha said: “Ross McCrorie is going to be one of the best centre halves in history, not just for this club but for this country. You just need to see what he did. He was brilliant.” (The Scotsman)

Lennon pleased with cup win

Hibernian booked their place in yet another semi-final with a 3-2 win over Livingston in last night’s Betfred Cup quarter final match.

Manager Neil Lennon - who slammed his players after their weekend draw with Motherwell - hailed his side, saying: “I thought we were excellent; there is no criticism of the players this time.

Lennon added: “The character of the team shone through and I am a very happy man. We have a big semi-final draw to look forward to. I am proud of that.” (The Scotsman)

Dons without Tansey for a month

Aberdeen will be without Greg Tansey for a month with the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder is scheduled to undergo a hernia operation. (Press & Journal)

Saints allay fears over O’Halloran injury

St Johnstone assistant boss Callum Davidson is confident that Michael O’Halloran will be fit to face Hamilton after the on-loan Rangers player sparked fears that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines when he was spotted wearing a protective boot. (Scottish Sun)