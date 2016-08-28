Rumour Mill: James McCarthy and Andre Wisdom linked to Celtic | Bayern Munich targets Oliver Burke

James McCarthy has been linked to Celtic move after being sighted in Glasgow; Andre Wisdom has again been linked with Celtic; Bayern Munich leads the bids for Scotland international Oliver Burke; plus more news and gossip in Sunday’s Rumour Mill

James McCarthy spotted in Glasgow

Everton midfielder James McCarthy has fuelled speculation he is set to make a move to Celtic after being spotted in the Mount Florida area of Glasgow.

The Irish international has reportedly told the Everton board that he wishes to leave the club to find regular first team football.

So far, Newcastle, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Watford and Celtic have all expressed an interest in signing him. (Video Celts)

Andre Wisdom linked with Celtic... again

Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom has again been linked to a Celtic move.

Wisdom is rumoured to want to reunite with his former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers gave the 23-year-old his first team debut in 2012 but has spent the last three years on loan at Derby County, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City. (HITC/The Sun)

Bayern Munich watching Scotland international Oliver Burke

Bayern Munich is the frontrunner to sign a deal with Nottingham Forrest star and Scotland international Oliver Burke.

The German side are the latest to show an interest in the 19-year-old alongside Arsenal, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports suggest Bayern are weighing up a £10 million offer for the forward ahead of Wednesday’s transfer deadline. (Mail on Sunday)

James Tavernier ‘flattered’ by Turkish interest

James Tavernier may have just signed an extended contract to keep him at Ibrox, but transfer speculation has been rife about a move to Turkey.

The young full-back was forced to refute claims he was being lined up for a potential move to Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor.

He was bombarded with tweets from Trabzonspor fans after being linked to the club but has insisted he is going no where. (Various)

Rangers target Joleon Lescott headed to Greece

Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott has reportedly agreed a move with AEK Athens after rejecting a similar deal with Rangers.

The 34-year-old has given a verbal agreement to the Greek side, according to Sport24.

Rangers’ bid to bring Lescott to Ibrox on a free transfer collapsed last week. Reasons for the failed move varied from a failed medical to Lescott not wanting to move his family to Glasgow. (HITC)

Virus blamed for wrecking Aberdeen’s Parkhead chances

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has blamed a viral outbreak at Pittodrie for a lack of preparedness ahead of their tie with Celtic.

The club was in shutdown mid-week after a sickness bug swept the squad.

The side were without Ryan Jack who was initially passed as fit on Saturday morning but fell ill before kick-off. (Sunday Mail)

Craig Gordon ‘fantastic’ despite being axed

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers refused to be drawn on whether Dorus de Vries was now the club’s No.1 goalkeeper after leaving Craig Gordon on the bench against Aberdeen.

While deflecting ‘unfair’ criticism of 33-year-old Gordon, he refused to apologise about giving new signing de Vries his Celtic debut.

He said: “I want to reiterate Craig Gordon has been fantastic since I came in here. There has been a lot of unfair focus on him.” Scotland on Sunday

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Neil Lennon admitted inheriting a dressing room of ‘legends’ at Easter Road paved the way for a smooth introduction to life as the new Hibs manager. (Mail on Sunday)

• Stefan Johansen said he was ‘proud to have played for Celtic’ in a post on Instragram announcing his signing for Fulham. (Football Insider)

• Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has insisted the squad is not ‘stagnant’ and will not add players for the sake of it. (Sunday Herald)

