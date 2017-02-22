Kieran Tierney reminded of joys of being a Celtic fan

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney admits a temporary return to the stands gave him even more drive to perform for his boyhood club.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The 19-year-old returned to action in recent weeks after a three-month lay-off with ankle and shoulder injuries, and looked like he had never been away.

But Tierney had not been far away from the action anyway, standing in the visitors’ section with his friends during away games to rediscover the feeling of supporting Celtic.

“I grew up a Celtic fan and everyone knows that, but even when I was out injured I wanted to take it in from the stands to see what it felt like for them and see how special it was,” he told the Celtic View.

“It was good to go back to the game with my mates. Nothing changed for them as they go to every game anyway and I just tagged along as we did when we were younger. It did bring back memories of when I was 14 or 15 and I enjoyed it while I could.

“It took me about half-an-hour to get in and out of every game, but that’s what’s going to happen. They are Celtic fans and I play with Celtic, and I would be doing the same as them.

“I loved that time. I was injured, but I wanted to make a positive out of it, going back as a fan and back to reality.

“It’s great being a supporter, especially when you’re winning every game, but it does make you realise how much you want to play for Celtic. It just makes that feeling even stronger.”

Tierney’s time on the other side of the white line also gave him the opportunity to teach team-mates Scott Sinclair and Dedryck Boyata about the imaginative songs that have been composed in their honour with the help of Billy Joel and Supertramp tunes.

“I always learn the songs and tell the boys all of them, so if there is a new tune I will let the boys know,” Tierney said.

“I told Scotty and Dedro about theirs, and whoever made them up deserves something special as both the songs are brilliant.

“If my music is on in the dressing-room, I will play both songs, ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ or the ‘Logical Song’. Scotty’s song gets you going and Dedro’s song is a bit different in tone but they are both great tunes and whoever is behind them is a genius.

“I think they both love them as they are good tunes... I was just gutted that they weren’t about me.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Llambias questions King investment | Dembele at Celtic for four years | Hibs ‘don’t play football’