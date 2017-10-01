Hibs’ John McGinn ready to start for Scotland, says Lennon

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon believes that John McGinn’s dominant, goalscoring midfield performance in the most testing environment in the Scottish game yesterday demonstrated that he is capable of stepping up for Scotland this week.

That summation was echoed by the 22-year-old on the back of his two goals and driving display that had the Scottish champions rocking before they responded to claim a 2-2 draw.

The loss of Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong for Scotland’s pivotal World Cup qualifying double-header this week has opened up midfield slots that Strachan requires to fill. Lennon considers that handing McGinn a fifth cap would not be ill-fitting in these circumstances.

“He’s ready,” said Lennon. “He has played on the big stage out there and he’s ready. Gordon has shown a lot of faith in him and he’s justifying that faith and the other boy’s not bad, McGregor, either. He could get a call-up and wouldn’t look out of place in that Scotland team either.

“I thought he was absolutely perfect in the second-half. He drove the game, broke the play up and scored two magnificent goals.”

McGinn admitted that the absence of Brown and Armstrong had caused him to consider the potential implications for his own international career. “It was in the back of my mind,” he said. “There’s been two big losses for us but we’ve got plenty of cover in the squad. There are a lot of top midfield players in there.

“All I’ve got to do now is train well this week and put myself in the manager’s thoughts. I’ll be fully supportive of whatever he chooses to do.”