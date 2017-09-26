Celtic rank as the best passing side in Europe

Have your say

Celtic are currently the top ranked passing team in Europe, according to a football data company.

READ MORE - Slovakia boss Jan Kozak wary of Scotland’s Celtic factor

InStat have compiled statistics on all sorts of passing measurements, and Brendan Rodgers’ side are leading in three different categories, ranking them No.1 overall.

Celtic are top in total possession (70.8 per cent), average number of passes per match (659) and average possession duration (23.5 seconds).

Aberdeen and Hibs also appeared on the list, in 45th and joint-73rd respectively, while Rangers made it into joint-87th.

Celtic will put their passing prowess to the test on Wednesday evening when they take on Anderlecht in the Champions League.

READ MORE - Scotland boss: It was mistake for Pedro Caixinha to anger Scott Brown