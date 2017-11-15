Celtic chief denies subsidising Rangers with choice of team bus

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has dismissed calls from a one club shareholder to stop using Park’s of Hamilton to transport teams to matches.

READ MORE - Celtic’s Kieran Tierney prepared for a dip in his form

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (left) with chief executive Peter Lawwell. Picture: SNS

The coach-hire company is the family firm of Rangers directors Douglas and Graeme Park, the former of which has recently loaned money to the Govan club.

Lawwell was asked at the club’s AGM: “Why are you continuing to subsidise that club across the water?”

“We have talked about that but I think as a club like Celtic we have to be above all that,” said Lawwell. “It’s very difficult to find an alternative. We could buy our own bus, but we would need two in case one breaks down.

“I don’t think we are subsidising Rangers, I think that’s a stretch. I think we’re bigger and better and above all that.”

READ MORE - Craig Thomson to take charge of Betfred Cup final