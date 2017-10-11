History made as Panama qualify but USA miss out

There was surprise but then there were recriminations as Panama stunned the world by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time ever.

On a sensational final night of qualifiers, Roman Torres was the hero as the home side defeated Costa Rica 2-1 in Panama City. His 88th-minute winner allowed them to perform the most timely leapfrog, jumping from fifth place up to the third and final CONCACAF automatic qualifying spot, behind Mexico and Costa Rica.

The achievement prompted Panama president Juan Carlos Valera to declare a public holiday and left the usurped USA wondering what went wrong.

An unexpected 2-1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago saw Bruce Arena’s team slip down the rankings and the 1994 hosts will now sit out the global football tournament for the first time since 1986.

Their place at a eighth successive World Cup had been under threat since they succumbed to home losses at the hands of Mexico and Costa Rica last November. That poor start to the campaign had cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job as national coach and Arena, right, proved unable to make sufficient amends.

Defeat to Trinidad and Tobago, when their fate was still in their own hands, was a sore one to take but events in the Panama game have simply rubbed salt in open wounds.

One goal down against Costa Rica, underdogs Panama scored a scrappy and controversial goal to equalise and that misery was compounded by some sensational time wasting late in the game after Panama had edged ahead with minutes remaining.

In remarkable scenes, a substitute raced 20 yards out of the technical area to boot the ball clear after it had gone out for a throw in. Combine that with the 52nd minute ‘phantom goal’ and American football fans and media have been left feeling aggrieved.

The equalising goal came into the box from a corner and deflected off of Gabriel Torres’ backside before hitting the inside of the far post.

The rebounded ball then bounced off the shoulder of Panama striker Blas Perez, who was on the ground, and came to rest on the goal line but as he tried to force the goal, Costa Rica defender Ronald Matarrita, seated within the goal, kicked the ball off of Perez and out of play on the other side of the post.

Referee, Walter Lopez of Guatemala, decided that the ball had crossed the line and gave the goal.

It set up a sensational finale, and gave Torres the platform to make history and become a national hero. It also left US commentators calling foul and pining for goal-line technology.