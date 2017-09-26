Ex-Rangers kid Billy Gilmour scores second stunner for Chelsea

Have your say

Billy Gilmour has again been praised by fans on social media after scoring another eye-catching goal for Chelsea’s under-18s side.

The 16-year-old moved to London earlier this year from Rangers having attracted interest from clubs around Britain.

He netted an impressive goal on his debut for his new club, and has done so again to help the Blues defeat Swansea City’s kids in a 5-0 victory at the weekend.

Gilmour received a quick free-kick before turning and dispatching the ball high past the goalkeeper from 20-plus yards.

