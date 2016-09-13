Everything you need to know about Champions League 2016/17

The Champions League is back for another campaign when the first round of group games starts later tonight.

To help you get ready for the action, UKSoccershop.com has created a detailed fan guide to this season’s competition.

Most European Cup wins by clubs in this season’s competition

Real Madrid - 11

Barcelona - 5

Bayern Munich - 5

Juventus - 2

Porto - 2

Benfica - 2

Odds

Barcelona – 7/2

Bayern Munich – 4/1

Real Madrid – 9/2

Juventus – 12/1

Manchester City – 12/1

Arsenal – 25/1

Tottenham – 33/1

Leicester – 40/1

Celtic – 500/1

Odds by Bet Victor

Champions League winners in this season’s competition (by league)

La Liga – 37 Players

Bundesliga – 14 Players

Serie A – 4 Players

Ligue 1 – 4 Players

Premier League – 3 Players

First timers

Leicester City (England)

FC Rostov (Russia)

Managers with most Champions League titles in this season’s competition

Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich) - 3

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 2

Luis Enrique (Barcelona) - 1

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) – 1

Managers with most domestic league titles in this season’s competition

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) - 6

Ståle Solbakken (FC Copenhagen) - 6

Arsène Wenger (Arsenal) – 4

Players in this season’s competition with most domestic goals in 2015-2016

Luis Suarez (Barcelona) - 40

Gonzalo Higuain (for Napoli, now at Juventus) - 36

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 35

Jonas (Benfica) - 32

Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) – 31

Most expensive additions by clubs in this season’s competition

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) - £75.3m

John Stones (Manchester City) - £47.5m

André Gomes (Barcelona) - £41.7m

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) - £37m

Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) - £35m

Data from Sky Sports

Participants who sold the most shirts in season 2015/16

1. Barcelona

2. Arsenal

3. Bayern Munich

4. Real Madrid

5. PSG

6. Juventus

7. Man City

8. Atletico Madrid

9. Borussia Dortmund

10. Tottenham

Players who sold the most shirts in season 2015/16

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

3. Neymar (Barcelona)

4. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

5. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

6. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

7. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

8. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

9. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

10. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)