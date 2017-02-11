Dunfermline Ath 1 - 1 Hamilton Academical: Accies rescue replay against wasteful Pars

Danny Redmond earned Hamilton a William Hill Scottish Cup replay against Dunfermline after cancelling out Paul McMullan’s opener with a second-half strike.

On-loan Celtic playmaker McMullan had put the Ladbrokes Championship side ahead in the 30th minute with a composed finish.

But McMullan was among a host of Pars players that missed clear-cut openings after the break and Allan Johnston’s side were made to pay the price when Redmond levelled in the 75th minute.

The two teams will battle it out again on Tuesday at the Superseal Stadium for a place in the last eight of the competition.

Hamilton were quick out of the blocks at East End Park and showed a willingness to shoot from distance at any opportunity.

Just over three minutes were on the clock when Accies forward Rakish Bingham raced into the area and when his low cross was only partially cleared, Darian MacKinnon’s first-time 25-yard drive only just cleared the crossbar.

Moments later Eamonn Brophy did well to get past Pars defender Lee Ashcroft on the edge of the box but the midfielder’s fierce effort was beaten behind by goalkeeper Sean Murdoch.

A lively opening to the tie then saw Dunfermline midfielder Nat Wedderburn drag a first-time effort just wide from the edge of the box.

The visitors worked an opening in the 15th minute when Ioannis Skondras fed Redmond in the box but the midfielder elected to cut the ball inside rather than shoot and Dunfermline managed to clear.

Dunfermline thought they had taken the lead in the 29th minute when Callum Morris rose high to head in after Bingham had scooped Ashcroft’s header up in the air on the line, but referee Craig Thomson signalled for a foul in a congested box.

But Dunfermline’s disappointment was eased seconds later when McMullan put them in front.

The 20-year-old raced on to Michael Moffat’s pass and clipped a shot past Remi Matthews from inside the box.

Dunfermline wasted a series of chances to put the tie beyond doubt at the start of the second half.

Accies captain Mickey Devlin allowed Moffat’s pass to roll under his feet but McMullan hit a tame effort wide after racing clear.

Moffat then had a powerful left-footed shot from inside the box brilliantly saved by Matthews before Kallum Higginbotham dragged a woeful effort wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

And the hosts were made to rue their profligacy as Hamilton drew level.

After Brophy had a deflected shot from just outside the area brilliantly saved by Murdoch, Redmond restored parity.

The midfielder was allowed to stroll into the Pars box unchallenged and swept a left-footed shot into the far corner of the net.

Massimo Donati had a chance to earn a late victory for the visitors but the Italian lifted Gramoz Kurtaj’s pass over the bar from 12 yards. Murdoch then pushed MacKinnon’s low drive behind at the death.