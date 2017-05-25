Rumour Mill: Rangers want Jamie Walker | Ibrox club eye Fabio Cardoso | QPR watch McLean

Rangers are keen to bring Hearts pair Jamie Walker and Callum Paterson to Ibrox and are also monitoring the Portuguese defender Fabio Cardoso, QPR are interested in Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean and Celtic target Henry Onyekuru appears to have a ruled out a move to the Scottish champions.

Jamie Walker and Callum Paterson catch eye of Rangers manager

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is considering a double swoop on Hearts to land Jamie Walker and Callum Paterson. Winger Walker, who has a year remaining on his Tynecastle contract, was Hearts’ top scorer with 15 goals in the season just ended, 12 of them in the league. Paterson, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, is out of contract in the summer and free to deal with other clubs. Rangers would need to pay a transfer fee to land Walker and also stump up on compensation for Paterson who is also interesting Cardiff City. (Daily Express)

Ibrox club monitoring Portuguese defender Fabio Cardoso

Rangers are on the trail of the Portuguese under-20 international defender Fabio Cardoso. The centre back plays for Vitoria Setubal and has three years remaining on his contract. Rangers would be expected to shell out a fee in the region of £1.25 million to land 6ft 1in Cardoso who played previously for the Benfica B team.

Celtic target Henry Onyekuru keen on England

Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru appears to have ruled out a move to Celtic. Onyekuru was heavily linked with a move to Glsagow during the January transfer window but he now says he will stay in Belgium or head to England. The 19-year-old scored 23 goals for Eupen in the Belgian league and now says he is eyeing a move to Anderlecht or Bruges, or to the English Premier League. Arsenal, Everton and Southampton are all thought to be interested. (Daily Record)

QPR consider £1m move for Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean is wanted by Queens Park Rangers who are considering a £1 million move for the former St Mirren man. McLean is entering the final year of his Pittodrie contract and is also attracting interest from Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers. QPR had McLean watched during Aberdeen’s recent win over the Ibrox side. He has been in fine form of late, earning a call-up to Gordon Strachan’s Scotland squad on Monday. (Daily Express)

Perry Kitchen on his way out of Hearts

Deposed Hearts midfielder Perry Kitchen is on his way out of Tynecastle. Kitchen has been replaced as skipper by returning defender Christophe Berra and the American international has been told he will not play regularly next season. He will now seek a new club. Kitchen, 25, joined Hearts from DC United in March 2016 and has a season remaining on his contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock keen on Aberdeen striker Miles Storey

Aberdeen frontman Miles Storey is wanted by Kilmarnock. Storey, 23, is on the fringes of the Pittodrie first team and is looking for more regular football. Killie caretaker manager Lee McCulloch is keen to utilise the player’s pace. (Daily Express)

Derek McInnes favourite to be new Sunderland manager

Derek McInnes is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace David Moyes as Sunderland manager. The Aberdeen boss leads the betting for the post on Wearside, with one bookie making him evens to take charge at the Stadium of Light. Moyes resigned on Monday after a difficult season which saw Sunderland relegated after finishing bottom of the Premier League. (The Scotsman)