Rumour Mill: Old Firm eye Reo-Coker | McCoist slams Rangers fans | Welsh full-back at Hibs

Celtic and Rangers keep tabs on Nigel Reo-Coker; Barca boss wary of Celtic’s big three; McCoist tells Rangers fans to get real and Warburton slams ‘poisonous’ criticism.

Old Firm mull over move for Nigel Reo-Coker

Celtic and Rangers are both keeping tabs on midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. The 32-year-old, who is a free agent after leaving Montreal Impact in January, is also attracting interest from a host of clubs in the English Championship. (Daily Star)

Luis Enrique wary of Celtic’s big three

Barcelona may have their own “big three” in Messi, Suarez and Neymar, but manager Luis Enrique admits that he is worried about Celtic’s very own three amigos ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash at the Nou Camp. “Celtic have talented players,” said the Barca boss. “Moussa Dembele scored a hat-trick against Rangers and in Scott Sinclair and Patrick Roberts they have high-quality players who can cause us problems.” (various)

Rodgers hails ‘beautiful man’ Suarez

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, calling him a “beautiful man” and a “humble guy” ahead of tonight’s clash at the Nou Camp. Rodgers, who managed Suarez at Liverpool, said: “Luis is the best striker in the world right now. I don’t think there is any question about that. You have to speak about the man first. He is one of the most beautiful men you can come across. A very humble guy who works tirelessly at his profession.” (The Scotsman)

Get real, McCoist tells Rangers fans

Former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist has told the club’s fans to get real in the wake of the 5-1 Old Firm loss to Celtic. “I said before the game that Rangers were two or three years away from challenging Celtic,” said McCoist. “The expectations are effectively unrealistic. I think it’s as simple as that. There is just no realism after what happened to Rangers.” (The Sun)

Warburton: We’ll make critics eat their words

Bullish Rangers boss Mark Warburton has come out fighting in the wake of his team’s Old Firm defeat, saying that the Ibrox club will make their critics eat their words. He said: “You see some of the poisonous, mischievous dialogue that is written, and that just burns in your memory and that is something we will use. We will make sure the people who are writing what they are writing right now come to eat those words.” (various)

Build Gers team around my boy – Windass

Dean Windass, the former Aberdeen and Bradford striker, has urged Rangers to build the team around his son Josh, adding that Warburton’s current side lack creativity. “There is only Josh and Barrie McKay in the Rangers team that are going to unlock the door,” he said. “Give Josh the ball because he has pace and power.” (Daily Record)

Hearts appeal Tony Watt booking

Hearts have appealed Tony Watt’s booking for diving in the 3-1 win over Hamilton. (various)

Cummings left lost for words by Paris match

Hibs striker Jason Cummings has lifted the lid on his meeting with Neil Lennon, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand during Euro 2016 as the Hibs boss tried to persuade him to sign a new deal. “They were doing the talking, I was sitting there like a wee boy, a kid, looking at them. It was probably the quietest I have ever been, it was some experience,” said Cummings. (various)

Hibs take Welsh right-back on trial

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon is running the rule over Welsh international defender Neil Eardley as he looks to bolster the right-back area of his team. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Bell snubbed by Guinness Book of Records

Despite saving three first-half penalties for Dundee United against Dunfermline, Terrors goalkeeper Cammy Bell has been snubbed by the Guinness Book of Records because his feat took place outside of a top-flight match. “Saving three penalties in one half is fantastic but unfortunately we only monitor records in the top division,” said Guinness World Records’ Amber Gill. (Daily Record)

Janko: Championship is step up from Celtic

Celtic defender Saidy Janko, who is on loan at Barnsley, reckons playing in the English Championship is tougher than playing for the Bhoys. ““Celtic is a huge club always fighting for the title but I think the Championship is more competitive, the football down here is more competitive, every team wants to get to the Premier League. You only have to look at the Swansea versus Chelsea game yesterday to see how close the games are,” he said. (HITC)

In brief

• Falkirk defender Aaron Muirhead faces a month on the sidelines due to a knee operation.

• Kilmarnock have signed veteran English striker Nathan Tyson – their 17th addition to the squad this season.

• Dundee defendeer Darren O’Dea is to have a scan on his foot ahead of the Dees’ clash with Aberdeen on Sunday.

