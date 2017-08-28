Rumour Mill: Craig Levein to take over at Hearts | Celtic work on Patrick Roberts deal | Lennon blasts Warburton

Craig Levein is set to replace Ian Cathro as Hearts boss, Celtic are working hard to conclude their deal for Patrick Roberts, and Hibs boss Neil Lennon has accused Mark Warburton of trying to unsettle John McGinn.

Craig Levein is set to replace Ian Cathro, right, as Hearts boss. Picture: SNS

Levein to replace Cathro

Director of football Craig Levein is set to install himself as the next manager of Hearts following an unsuccessful search for a suitable predecessor to Ian Cathro. The ex-Scotland boss is the current odds-on favourite with bookmakers and it is believed Hearts could announce the decision later today. Levein previously managed Hearts successfully between 2000 and 2004. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic working on Roberts deal

Celtic are working hard to conclude the deal to bring Patrick Roberts back to the club from Manchester City on a season-long loan. The player is keen on a return to Celtic Park following a successful 18-month loan spell, where he helped the Hoops win two Ladbrokes Premiership titles and the treble last season. Celtic have four days to push the deal over the line before the close of the transfer window. (Daily Record)

Coetzee deal falls through

Rivaldo Coetzee’s proposed move from Ajax Cape Town to Celtic has fallen through after the defender failed a medical, the South African club have confirmed. The 20-year-old was set to sign for the Scottish champions and manager Brendan Rodgers revealed that physio Tim Williamson had flown over to South Africa to complete the medical. However, it emerged Coetzee has an “underlying problem with his right foot”. (The Scotsman)

Allen to assist transfers

Pedro Caixinha will leave his director of football Mark Allen in charge of transfer business this week as he expects to welcome even more additions to his Rangers squad. The Portuguese coach has already signed ten new players this summer and hopes to continue his revamp of the Ibrox side before the transfer window closes on Thursday night. (The Scotsman)

Lennon calls McGinn bid laughable

Neil Lennon last night dismissed as “laughable” a bid from Nottingham Forest for Hibernian’s star midfielder John McGinn. The offer from the English Championship club is understood to be £750,000 and the Easter Road manager, admitting that it had unsettled his player, stressed that Forest or any other potential suitors would have to work “very, very hard” to prise the Scotland international from Leith while he remained boss. (The Scotsman)

GMS treated for hypothermia

A Scottish Premiership footballer has been treated for hypothermia after being rescued from a river. Gary Mackay-Steven was pulled from the River Kelvin in Glasgow by a fireman in the early hours of Sunday. The 26-year-old was on the bench for Aberdeen’s 4-3 victory over Glasgow side Partick Thistle on Saturday and is believed to have been at a nearby nightclub before the river rescue. (The Scotsman)

Tavernier: Too early to count out Rangers

Rangers defender James Tavernier insists it’s too early to count his side out of the title race after Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Ross County. The Light Blues remain five points behind leaders Aberdeen but did move to within a win over rivals Celtic following the win. Tavernier believes it’s too early in the campaign to write off any chance of Rangers mounting a challenge. (Evening Times)

