Rumour Mill: Celtic to break transfer record | Lennon slams Scottish refs | Jordan dismisses Celtic

Brendan Rodgers hinted that Celtic would break their transfer record this summer, Neil Lennon has criticised the standard of refereeing in Scotland, and former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Celtic would be swiftly relegated from the English Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to next season at Celtic. Picture: John Devlin

Celtic to break transfer record

Brendan Rodgers has suggested Celtic will break their transfer record this summer as they aim to take their performance in European football up a level. Celtic’s previous record was the £6million purchase of Chris Sutton way back in 2000. Rodgers believes if the club make a clever investment of £8.5m, then they could receive “£40m or £50m” in two years time. (Daily Express)

- Rodgers insists all of Celtic’s current stars will stay at the club until the end of the Champions League qualifiers at the very least. (Daily Mail)

- Rodgers is confident he can find another Philippe Coutinho as he seeks to provide Celtic fans with a “blue-chip player”. (The Scotsman)

Lennon slams Scottish referees

Neil Lennon has attacked the standard of refereeing in Scotland, describing it as the worst he can remember. The Easter Road boss was left incensed when whistler Bobby Madden refused to award his side a first-half penalty against Morton on Saturday. Lennon made a bee-line for Madden at the final whistle in Greenock to voice his annoyance, later accusing the official of being “pro-Morton”. (Evening News)

Simon Jordan trolls Celtic fans

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan insists Celtic would only last one campaign in the Premier League, and even suggests rivals Rangers would fare better in the English top flight. Jordan, who made the comments on Twitter, said Celtic would only last three “seasons” - autumn, winter and spring. (The Sun)

Shinnie: players deserve criticism

Graeme Shinnie admits Aberdeen’s players deserved their criticism in the wake of Sunday’s late collapse to Rangers. Having controlled most of the second half, the Dons went down 3-0 to the Ibrox side as the visitors netted three goals in the space of five minutes. (Press and Journal)

Colgan: Clubs will want Miller

Former Hibs team-mate of Kenny Miller, goalkeeper Nick Colgan, insists clubs will be queuing up to sign the player if Rangers don’t offer the 37-year-old striker a new contract this summer. Colgan believes Miller is “still a man for the big occasion” and “would be an asset to any club”. (The Sun)

Djoum: Hearts don’t need overhaul

Arnaud Djoum does not believe Hearts’ squad requires another major overhaul in the summer transfer window. The Tynecastle side have toiled in recent months since nine players were recruited in January. Ian Cathro has tried to downplay talk of another big rebuild in the close-season, and Djoum feels that the recent struggles are merely a natural by-product of the level of transition at the club over the past few months. (Evening News)

Logan realises hero status

At Leicester City, Conrad Logan would watch when club legends such as Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton were greeted as heroes by kids too young to have even seen them play. It is an accolade Hibs’ Hampden hero admits sits uncomfortably on his shoulders, but he knows that in the years to come he and his Easter Road team-mates who ended the club’s 114-year wait to win the Scottish Cup will be similarly feted. (Evening News)

Kerr to face ban

Dundee right-back Cammy Kerr will miss his side’s first post-split fixture after going over the disciplinary points threshold with a yellow card against Hearts. The defender was booked for a late challenge on Liam Smith and will serve a one-game ban. (Dundee Telegraph)