Rumour Mill: Celtic braced for £30m Dembele bids | Hayes subject of £1.2m offer | Hearts want Newton

Borussia Dortmund are set to battle it out with Chelsea over Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, Celtic have made a £1.2million bid for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, and Hearts are looking to sign ex-St Mirren midfielder Conor Newton.

Dortmund join Dembele race

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will test Celtic’s resolve with offers of around £30million for striker Moussa Dembele this summer. The 20-year-old was a revelation during his first season at the club, and his form has attracted interest from across Europe. Celtic coach John Kennedy insists the Scottish champions are determined to keep hold on to the player. (Daily Record)

Celtic to sign Hayes

Celtic are looking to agree a deal with Aberdeen worth around £1.2million for winger Jonny Hayes. The Dons are resigned to letting their star talent go in the summer window, though they are looking to try and sign Celtic’s Ryan Christie as part of the deal. The 22-year-old excelled in a loan spell at Pittodrie in the second half of last season. (Daily Mail)

McCann becomes Dundee boss

Neil McCann has performed a dramatic U-turn and decided to take the Dundee manager’s job after all. The Sky Sports pundit took over as interim boss at Dens Park in April after the sacking of Paul Hartley and guided the club to safety in the Ladbrokes Premiership. However, he initially rejected the chance to lead the club going forward, before changing his mind. (The Scotsman)

Hearts want Newton

Hearts are looking to sign former St Mirren midfielder Conor Newton. The 25-year-old is available on a free transfer having left League Two side Cambridge United. Jambos are already well familiar with Newton after the former Newcastle United youngster netted the winning goal in St Mirren’s League Cup final win over Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

Pena flies in for medical

Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena is set to become Rangers’ third signing of the summer after the player flew into Glasgow for a medical. Rangers have agreed a fee with Chivas for the 27-year-old, who will put pen to paper on a three-year deal. A work permit is required before the deal can be completed. (Daily Record)

Jack: No fears about Pittodrie return

New Rangers signing Ryan Jack insists he has no fears of returning to Pittodrie after completing his switch from Aberdeen to Ibrox. The 25-year-old has already become the target of angry Aberdeen fans for moving to his former club’s rivals on a freedom of contract deal. (Scottish Sun)

- Jack says the decision taken by Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes to strip him of the captaincy in the days leading up to the cup final was “heartbreaking”. (Scottish Sun)

Armstrong tipped to be captain

Celtic coach John Kennedy has tipped star midfielder Stuart Armstrong to succeed Scott Brown as club captain one day. The 25-year-old has already taken over the armband on occasion when Brown has been absent from the side. (Daily Record)

Fyvie to leave Hibs

Fraser Fyvie is set to leave Hibs after rejecting a new contract offer to stay with the Easter Road club. The midfielder has failed to become a regular in the starting XI under Neil Lennon and has rejected the chance to remain with the club after their promotion to the Premiership. (Scottish Sun)