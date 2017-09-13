Rangers’ Bruno Alves rated higher than any Celtic player in Fifa 18

Have your say

Fifa 18 is still to hit the shelves and it’s already causing quite the stir among Scottish football fans.

As revealed by Talking Baws, the popular video game has rated one Rangers player higher than anyone in the Celtic squad.

Portuguese defender Bruno Alves, signed this summer from Cagliari, has a rating of 78, one higher than Celtic ace Scott Sinclair.

Next up is captain Scott Brown with 76, just ahead of team-mates Leigh Griffiths, Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong with 74.

Fifa researchers clearly weren’t impressed with Alfredo Morelos prior to his recent scoring run, with the Colombian hitman having only a rating of 66.

