Premiership round-up: Late equalisers in both matches

The semi-finals taking place this weekend meant a reduced league fixture card, with Inverness v Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle v Ross County the only surviving top-flight matches.

Souleymane Coulibaly’s early penalty was enough to give Kilmarnock a half-time lead. It was the Ivory Coast striker’s fifth league goal of the season, meaning he has scored almost half of Killie’s 11 league goals so far.

Kris Boyd (with three), Scott Boyd and Martin Smith are the only other Kilmarnock players to score a league goal this season.

A late goal from Lonsana Doumbouya meant they had to settle for a point, however. After conceding a lot of late goals in the last campaign, Inverness seem to have turned the tables. Doumbouya’s goal is the fifth time they have scored in the 87th minutes and beyond this season, worth a total of five points.

Meanwhile, Partick Thistle were denied their first win since the opening day by an injury-time equaliser from Chris Burke.

It was County’s first goal in five matches and it cancelled out Sean Welsh’s earlier penalty.

It leaves Partick Thistle in 11th place, now one point ahead of Dundee who prop up the table.

Full match reports will follow…

