Partick Thistle complete signing of Miles Storey and Conor Sammon

Partick Thistle have pulled off an impressive double-signing after completing deals for Miles Storey and Conor Sammon.

Storey arrives from Aberdeen on a two-year deal, while Hearts striker Sammon will join the Firhill side on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

Alan Archibald was left without an experienced striker when Kris Doolan went down during the 3-1 defeat to Hibs last weekend.

Young attacker Kevin Nisbet was drafted in for the 3-0 midweek victory over St Johnstone in the Betfred Cup, with Archibald insisting the club were still in the market for another striker.

Both players are capable of leading the line and playing on the wing, which will add competition for places in Alan Archibald’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Storey netted 13 goals in 37 appearances during a loan spell at Inverness CT, which prompted Aberdeen to secure his signature on a pre-contract.

The Englishman struggled to command a place in the Aberdeen starting XI, netting only once in 18 appearances last season. Though he’s featured in each of Aberdeen’s last two games, including scoring in the league victory over Hamilton, the capture of Stevie May pushed him further down the pecking order.

Sammon returned to Scottish football in the summer of 2016 to sign for Hearts. He never hit the ground running in Gorgie and was loaned out to Kilmarnock for the second half of the 2016/17 season. He has featured for Hearts only once this season.

