Hearts target Scott Bain ‘happy’ at Dundee - Neil McCann

Dundee manager Neil McCann has insisted Scott Bain is “happy” at Dens Park amid reports of interest from other clubs, including Hearts.

The 25 year-old goalkeeper is out of contract next summer and has been the subject of speculation about his future for some time.

Although Bain was signed on two occasions by Paul Hartley, relations between the pair are believed to have cooled towards the end of the former Dundee manager’s reign. This helped lead to an assumption Bain would be leaving this summer providing an acceptable bid was received by Dundee.

But McCann, who replaced Hartley on an interim basis in April before being appointed permanent manager earlier this summer, has stressed Bain is in no rush to move on. The Dundee manager added that while there have been no fresh talks about a new contract with the former Alloa and Aberdeen goalkeeper, the situation is “relaxed” at the moment.

“I’ve sat down with many of them,” said McCann.

“Scott is really happy here and he’ll say that himself if you speak to him. He seems really happy. He’s looking absolutely fantastic in training.

“In terms of his contract, I haven’t really discussed that with him yet,” he added.

“I’ve told him I’m aware of his contract situation and I have told him I would love to keep him, but it’s been quite relaxed.

“There’s so much going on at the minute, so it has been really relaxed. The one thing I wanted to get from him is if he’s happy here and I was met with a resounding yes.

“I was delighted with that and that means there’s no rush to do anything. But I would like keep him and he knows that.”

