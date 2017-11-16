Aberdeen and Hearts on alert as Niall McGinn reportedly a ‘free agent’

Niall McGinn is once again a free agent after leaving South Korean side Gwangju, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes tired of Rangers job speculation

Niall McGinn spent five years with Aberdeen. Picture: John Devlin

The Northern Irish winger moved to the Far East in the summer but is free to go after less than six months.

Hearts were linked with a move for the ex-Celtic and Aberdeen star at the tail end of last season, with wages supposedly a stumbling block in the deal.

The Edinburgh side could use someone of McGinn’s talents having endured a stuttering start to the 2017/18 season, though manager Craig Levein has previously admitted the club would be forced to off-load players before attracting any further signings.

Aberdeen may also be keen on their former player having tried to persuade McGinn to stay and sign a new deal before he left Pittodrie.

With Gary Mackay-Steven, Scott Wright, Ryan Christie and Greg Stewart all capable of operating in the wide areas, the Dons have an embarrassment of riches at the position, but would still be keen to bring back one of their key players over the previous five years.

In recent weeks the 30-year-old has suffered the double disappointment of missing out on a place at the 2018 World Cup with Northern Ireland and suffering relegation from the K League Classic with Gwangju

READ MORE - Five things Celtic fans should know about signing target Liam Moore