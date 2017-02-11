League One round-up: Dominant Livingston frustrated

Livingston grudgingly had to settle for a point after a barren match at home to Stranraer in what the leaders saw as an opportunity lost.

The 0-0 draw moves them 11 points clear at the top but they expected more after dominating the second half.

Livingston started on top and Scott Pittman tried his luck from distance but it was deflected past the post. Top scorer Liam Buchanan was not far away with a 25-yard shot which slipped wide of the post.

Stranraer felt they had a strong penalty claim when Michael Donald went down in the area but the referee showed no interest.

Stranraer were toiling to keep Livingston at bay and they had another narrow escape when Shaun Byrne shot against the crossbar but they held on for the point.

Peterhead and Albion Rovers fought out a 1-1 draw at Balmoor.

Rory McAllister netted his 18th goal of the season to give Peterhead the lead shortly before half-time.

But Albion hit back after the break and top scorer Ross Stewart equalised after 56 minutes.

Queen’s Park moved up to fourth with a 2-0 win at Stenhousemuir.

It was an evenly-balanced first half. David Crawford saved well from Jamie McKernon but the Stenhousemuir goalkeeper was beaten ten minutes from the break by Dario Zanatta’s low shot.

Queen’s had to play for the final 20 minutes with ten men after Ross Millen was sent off after picking up two bookings in a four-minute spell.

But Anton Brady sealed the victory in injury-time after great work from Gavin Mitchell.

The match between Brechin City and Airdrieonians was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.