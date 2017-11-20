Michael O’Neill favourite for West Brom after Tony Pulis sacked

Scotland managerial target Michael O’Neill was yesterday backed in to the 6-4 favourite from 10-1 for the West Brom head coach’s job.

Albion boss Tony Pulis was sacked by the club’s Chinese owners yesterday morning after his side lost 4-0 at home to Chelsea on Saturday

Scottish FA chief Stewart Regan has already been given permission by the Northern Irish FA to speak to their manager about succeeding Gordon Strachan as Scotland boss.

Despite his strong link with West Brom in the betting market, O’Neill, pictured, may be ruled out by the fact that the club reportedly want someone with Premier League experience to steer them away from relegation trouble.

That would also count against Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, a former Albion player and captain, who remains popular with the club’s fans.

McInnes is 4-1 third favourite for the West Brom job, with former England boss Sam Allardyce at 7-2. McInnes is the favourite for the as-yet-unfilled Rangers manager’s post.

West Brom’s assistant head coach Gary Megson, who was manager between 2000 and 2004 and returned to the club in the summer, has been put in caretaker charge at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies are just a point and a place above the relegation zone after an 11-game winless run in all competitions ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham.

Chairman John Williams told the club’s official website: “These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club.

“We are in a results business and, over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.”

Pulis said in a statement: “Over the last three seasons we have achieved a great deal and I am proud to have managed West Bromwich Albion.”