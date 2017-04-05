Sir Chris Hoy’s wife Sarra expecting second child

The wife of cyclist Sir Chris Hoy is expecting a second child.

Lady Sarra Hoy, whose first child Callum had to be delivered 11 weeks early in October 2014, revealed the news on ITV show Lorraine.

She said that her Olympic champion husband is “super excited” about becoming a father for a second time.

Lady Hoy said the experience of having a premature child made her and Sir Chris think hard about having a second child, but she is now pregnant again.

She told Lorraine: “It’s such a harrowing, difficult time that I think you would worry about that. Certainly Chris and I, when we first had Callum, said we wouldn’t, that’s it, we just wouldn’t look at that again, but we’ve been lucky, we’ve had a great go with Callum, he’s come out and he’s fine.

“I think time heals, time gets you better and actually I’m pregnant.

“We’ve got the support of a great doctor and we feel really reassured and hopefully it’s just something that other people can take some comfort from.

“I would never have thought that I would have ventured down the road again but actually time is a great healer and we are both so excited.”

Lady Hoy, a lawyer by profession, is the official ambassador of Bliss Scotland, a charity for babies born premature or sick.

She became unwell at 27 weeks while pregnant with Callum who had to be delivered early.

He weighed just 2lbs 2oz when he was born in October 2014 and spent 60 days in neonatal care but is now a thriving toddler.

As far as the couple know he has suffered no long-term effects from his early arrival and is “absolutely and utterly perfect”.

Lady Hoy said her husband is looking forward to the family expanding.

She said: “He is such a lovely, lovely dad to Callum, he adores him and knowing how wonderful it is with Callum now he is super excited about this next one.”

Lady Hoy, 36, who lives in England but still maintains strong connections to her home city of Edinburgh, has previously said she feels privileged to be a voice for the 5,800 babies born each year in Scotland who need lifesaving neonatal care.

The role will see her raising awareness of the support Bliss can offer as well as encouraging people to back the cause by volunteering and fundraising.

Families can access support from Bliss online at www.bliss.org.uk/Scotland or via the UK helpline on 0808 801 0322.