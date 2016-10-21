Gareth Batty settles his nerves on England Test return

Overnight: England 258-7 (MM Ali 68, JM Bairstow 52; Mehedi Hasan 5-64).
England First Innings
CR Woakes c Mominul Haque b Taijul Isl36
AU Rashid c Sabbir Rahman b Taijul Isl26
SCJ Broad c Mushfiqur Rahim b Hasan13
GJ Batty not out1
Extras (b14, lb4, w2, pens 0)20
Total (105.5 overs)293
Fall: 1-18, 2-18, 3-21, 4-83, 5-106, 6-194, 7-237, 8-258, 9-289.
Bowling: Shafiul Islam 9-1-33-0, Hasan 39.5-7-80-6, Islam Rabbi 8-0-41-0, Shakib Al Hasan 19-6-46-2, Taijul Islam 24-11-47-2, Sabbir Rahman 3-0-11-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-17-0, Mominul Haque 1-1-0-0.
Bangladesh First Innings Close
Iqbal c Bairstow b Batty78
Kayes b MM Ali21
Mominul Haque c Stokes b M M Ali0
Mushfiqur Rahim c Bairstow b Stokes48
Shakib Al Hasan not out31
Islam not out0
Extras (lb4, w1, pens 0)5
Total (5 wickets, 74 overs)221
Fall: 1-29, 2-29, 3-119, 4-163, 5-221.
To Bat: Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam,
Kamrul Islam Rabbi.
Bowling: Broad 8-2-12-0, Batty 17-1-51-1, Woakes 7-2-15-0, Rashid 13-1-51-1, MM Ali 19-2-66-2, Stokes 8-3-17-1, Root 2-0-5-0.